  • Zalo

Lịch thể thao mới nhất hôm nay 7/1 và rạng sáng ngày 8/1

Cần biếtThứ Hai, 06/01/2025 23:30:20 +07:00Google News

(VTC News) - Cập nhật lịch thể thao hôm nay 7/1 và rạng sáng ngày 8/1 của các giải đấu Carabao Cup, Kings Cup Saudi Arabia, Cúp Nhà vua Tây Ban Nha, Cúp QG Bỉ,...

Lịch thi đấu trực tiếp thể thao mới nhất hôm nay 7/1 và rạng sáng ngày 8/1 sẽ được cập nhật sớm nhất trên Báo điện tử VTC News.

Lịch thi đấu Carabao Cup

- Ngày 08/01 - 03h00: Arsenal vs Newcastle

Arsenal chạm trán Newcastle tại Carabao Cup

Arsenal chạm trán Newcastle tại Carabao Cup

Lịch thi đấu Kings Cup Saudi Arabia 

- Ngày 07/01 - 22h00: Al Taawoun vs Al Qadsiah 

- Ngày 08/01 - 00h30: Al Hilal vs Al Ittihad 

Lịch thi đấu Cúp Nhà vua Tây Ban Nha 

- Ngày 08/01 - 03h00: CD Eldense vs Valencia 

Lịch thi đấu Cúp QG Thổ Nhĩ Kỳ

- Ngày 07/01 - 17h00: Ankaragucu vs Iskenderun FK

- Ngày 07/01 - 19h30: Fatih Karagumruk vs Rizespor

- Ngày 07/01 - 23h00: Sivasspor vs Besiktas

- Ngày 08/01 - 01h00: Antalyaspor vs Kocaelispor

Lịch thi đấu Cúp QG Bỉ 

- Ngày 08/01 - 02h45: St.Truiden vs Genk 

- Ngày 08/01 - 02h45: Club Brugge vs Oud-Heverlee Leuven 

Lịch thi đấu Hạng 2 Tây Ban Nha 

- Ngày 08/01 - 03h30: Tenerife vs Levante 

Lịch thi đấu VĐQG Ai Cập 

- Ngày 07/01 - 22h00: Al Ahly vs Smouha SC 

Lịch thi đấu VĐQG Indonesia 

- Ngày 07/01 - 19h00: Bali United vs Persib Bandung 

Lịch thi đấu VĐQG Australia 

- Ngày 07/01 - 14h00: Melbourne City FC vs Western United FC 

- Ngày 07/01 - 16h00: Brisbane Roar FC vs Newcastle Jets 

Lịch thi đấu VĐQG Cyprus

- Ngày 07/01 - 22h00: Omonia Aradippou vs Enosis Paralimni

- Ngày 08/01 - 00h00: Apollon Limassol vs Aris Limassol

- Ngày 08/01 - 00h30: Omonia Nicosia vs Anorthosis

Lịch thi đấu VĐQG Iraq

- Ngày 07/01 - 18h30: Al Naft vs Al Minaa

- Ngày 07/01 - 21h00: Karbalaa vs Duhok

Lịch thi đấu Wales Cymru South 

- Ngày 08/01 - 02h30: Caerau Ely vs Pontypridd Town 

- Ngày 08/01 - 03h00: Carmarthen vs Cwmbran Celtic 

Lịch thi đấu VĐQG Bắc Ireland 

- Ngày 08/01 - 02h45: Crusaders vs Larne 

Lịch thi đấu League cup Bắc Ireland 

- Ngày 08/01 - 02h45: Ballymena United vs Glentoran

Văn Hải
Bình luận
vtcnews.vn