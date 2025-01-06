Lịch thể thao mới nhất hôm nay 7/1 và rạng sáng ngày 8/1

Lịch thi đấu trực tiếp thể thao mới nhất hôm nay 7/1 và rạng sáng ngày 8/1 sẽ được cập nhật sớm nhất trên Báo điện tử VTC News.
Lịch thi đấu Carabao Cup
- Ngày 08/01 - 03h00: Arsenal vs Newcastle
Lịch thi đấu Kings Cup Saudi Arabia
- Ngày 07/01 - 22h00: Al Taawoun vs Al Qadsiah
- Ngày 08/01 - 00h30: Al Hilal vs Al Ittihad
Lịch thi đấu Cúp Nhà vua Tây Ban Nha
- Ngày 08/01 - 03h00: CD Eldense vs Valencia
Lịch thi đấu Cúp QG Thổ Nhĩ Kỳ
- Ngày 07/01 - 17h00: Ankaragucu vs Iskenderun FK
- Ngày 07/01 - 19h30: Fatih Karagumruk vs Rizespor
- Ngày 07/01 - 23h00: Sivasspor vs Besiktas
- Ngày 08/01 - 01h00: Antalyaspor vs Kocaelispor
Lịch thi đấu Cúp QG Bỉ
- Ngày 08/01 - 02h45: St.Truiden vs Genk
- Ngày 08/01 - 02h45: Club Brugge vs Oud-Heverlee Leuven
Lịch thi đấu Hạng 2 Tây Ban Nha
- Ngày 08/01 - 03h30: Tenerife vs Levante
Lịch thi đấu VĐQG Ai Cập
- Ngày 07/01 - 22h00: Al Ahly vs Smouha SC
Lịch thi đấu VĐQG Indonesia
- Ngày 07/01 - 19h00: Bali United vs Persib Bandung
Lịch thi đấu VĐQG Australia
- Ngày 07/01 - 14h00: Melbourne City FC vs Western United FC
- Ngày 07/01 - 16h00: Brisbane Roar FC vs Newcastle Jets
Lịch thi đấu VĐQG Cyprus
- Ngày 07/01 - 22h00: Omonia Aradippou vs Enosis Paralimni
- Ngày 08/01 - 00h00: Apollon Limassol vs Aris Limassol
- Ngày 08/01 - 00h30: Omonia Nicosia vs Anorthosis
Lịch thi đấu VĐQG Iraq
- Ngày 07/01 - 18h30: Al Naft vs Al Minaa
- Ngày 07/01 - 21h00: Karbalaa vs Duhok
Lịch thi đấu Wales Cymru South
- Ngày 08/01 - 02h30: Caerau Ely vs Pontypridd Town
- Ngày 08/01 - 03h00: Carmarthen vs Cwmbran Celtic
Lịch thi đấu VĐQG Bắc Ireland
- Ngày 08/01 - 02h45: Crusaders vs Larne
Lịch thi đấu League cup Bắc Ireland
- Ngày 08/01 - 02h45: Ballymena United vs Glentoran
Bình luận