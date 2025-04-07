  • Zalo

Lịch thể thao mới nhất hôm nay ngày 8/4 và rạng sáng 9/4

Cập nhật lịch thể thao hôm nay ngày 8/4 và rạng sáng 9/4 của các giải đấu Champions League, U17 châu Á, CONCACAF Champions Cup, Copa Libertadores,...

Lịch thi đấu trực tiếp thể thao mới nhất hôm nay ngày 8/4 và rạng sáng 9/4 sẽ được cập nhật sớm nhất trên Báo điện tử VTC News.

Lịch thi đấu Champions League

- Ngày 09/04 - 02h00: Arsenal vs Real Madrid

- Ngày 09/04 - 02h00: Munich vs Inter

Arsenal chạm trán Real Madrid tại Champions League

Lịch thi đấu U17 châu Á

- Ngày 08/04 - 22h00: U17 Triều Tiên vs U17 Tajikistan

- Ngày 09/04 - 00h15: U17 Oman vs U17 Iran

Lịch thi đấu giải AFC Champions League Two

- Ngày 09/04 - 00h00: Al Taawoun vs Sharjah Cultural Club

Lịch thi đấu CONCACAF Champions Cup

- Ngày 09/04 - 08h30: Tigres vs LA Galaxy

- Ngày 09/04 - 10h30: Cruz Azul vs CF America

Lịch thi đấu Copa Libertadores

- Ngày 09/04 - 05h00: Botafogo FR vs Carabobo FC

- Ngày 09/04 - 05h00: Libertad vs Talleres

- Ngày 09/04 - 07h30: Estudiantes de la Plata vs Universidad de Chile

- Ngày 09/04 - 07h30: River Plate vs Barcelona SC

- Ngày 09/04 - 07h30: Club Atletico Penarol vs San Antonio Bulo Bulo

- Ngày 09/04 - 09h00: Independiente del Valle vs Universitario de Deportes

Lịch thi đấu Hạng nhất Anh

- Ngày 09/04 - 01h45: Blackburn Rovers vs Sheffield Wednesday

- Ngày 09/04 - 01h45: Bristol City vs West Brom

- Ngày 09/04 - 01h45: Derby County vs Burnley

- Ngày 09/04 - 01h45: Norwich City vs Sunderland

- Ngày 09/04 - 01h45: Preston North End vs Cardiff City

- Ngày 09/04 - 01h45: Sheffield United vs Millwall

- Ngày 09/04 - 01h45: Stoke City vs Luton Town

- Ngày 09/04 - 01h45: Watford vs Hull City

- Ngày 09/04 - 02h00: Middlesbrough vs Leeds United

Lịch thi đấu giải U18 Premier League

- Ngày 08/04 - 17h00: U18 West Bromwich Albion vs U18 Aston Villa

- Ngày 08/04 - 20h00: U18 Leeds United vs U18 Everton

Lịch thi đấu Malaysia Super League

- Ngày 08/04 - 18h15: Sabah FC vs PDRM

- Ngày 08/04 - 20h00: Pahang vs Kedah

Lịch thi đấu VĐQG Armenia

- Ngày 08/04 - 21h30: Shirak vs Ararat Yerevan

Lịch thi đấu Cup QG Czech

- Ngày 08/04 - 23h00: Slavia Prague vs SK Sigma Olomouc

Lịch thi đấu VĐQG Jordan

- Ngày 08/04 - 21h00: Al-Jazeera vs Al-Hussein SC

- Ngày 08/04 - 23h45: Al-Sareeh vs Al-Wehdat

