Lịch thể thao mới nhất hôm nay ngày 8/4 và rạng sáng 9/4

Lịch thi đấu trực tiếp thể thao mới nhất hôm nay ngày 8/4 và rạng sáng 9/4 sẽ được cập nhật sớm nhất trên Báo điện tử VTC News.
Lịch thi đấu Champions League
- Ngày 09/04 - 02h00: Arsenal vs Real Madrid
- Ngày 09/04 - 02h00: Munich vs Inter
Lịch thi đấu U17 châu Á
- Ngày 08/04 - 22h00: U17 Triều Tiên vs U17 Tajikistan
- Ngày 09/04 - 00h15: U17 Oman vs U17 Iran
Lịch thi đấu giải AFC Champions League Two
- Ngày 09/04 - 00h00: Al Taawoun vs Sharjah Cultural Club
Lịch thi đấu CONCACAF Champions Cup
- Ngày 09/04 - 08h30: Tigres vs LA Galaxy
- Ngày 09/04 - 10h30: Cruz Azul vs CF America
Lịch thi đấu Copa Libertadores
- Ngày 09/04 - 05h00: Botafogo FR vs Carabobo FC
- Ngày 09/04 - 05h00: Libertad vs Talleres
- Ngày 09/04 - 07h30: Estudiantes de la Plata vs Universidad de Chile
- Ngày 09/04 - 07h30: River Plate vs Barcelona SC
- Ngày 09/04 - 07h30: Club Atletico Penarol vs San Antonio Bulo Bulo
- Ngày 09/04 - 09h00: Independiente del Valle vs Universitario de Deportes
Lịch thi đấu Hạng nhất Anh
- Ngày 09/04 - 01h45: Blackburn Rovers vs Sheffield Wednesday
- Ngày 09/04 - 01h45: Bristol City vs West Brom
- Ngày 09/04 - 01h45: Derby County vs Burnley
- Ngày 09/04 - 01h45: Norwich City vs Sunderland
- Ngày 09/04 - 01h45: Preston North End vs Cardiff City
- Ngày 09/04 - 01h45: Sheffield United vs Millwall
- Ngày 09/04 - 01h45: Stoke City vs Luton Town
- Ngày 09/04 - 01h45: Watford vs Hull City
- Ngày 09/04 - 02h00: Middlesbrough vs Leeds United
Lịch thi đấu giải U18 Premier League
- Ngày 08/04 - 17h00: U18 West Bromwich Albion vs U18 Aston Villa
- Ngày 08/04 - 20h00: U18 Leeds United vs U18 Everton
Lịch thi đấu Malaysia Super League
- Ngày 08/04 - 18h15: Sabah FC vs PDRM
- Ngày 08/04 - 20h00: Pahang vs Kedah
Lịch thi đấu VĐQG Armenia
- Ngày 08/04 - 21h30: Shirak vs Ararat Yerevan
Lịch thi đấu Cup QG Czech
- Ngày 08/04 - 23h00: Slavia Prague vs SK Sigma Olomouc
Lịch thi đấu VĐQG Jordan
- Ngày 08/04 - 21h00: Al-Jazeera vs Al-Hussein SC
- Ngày 08/04 - 23h45: Al-Sareeh vs Al-Wehdat
