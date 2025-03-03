Thảm đỏ Oscar 2025: Lisa BlackPink bị chê khi đọ sắc dàn mỹ nhân quốc tế

Danh sách hạng mục đề cử Oscar 2025
Phim hay nhất
– Anora
– The Brutalist
– A Complete Unknown
– Conclave
– Dune: Part Two
– Emilia Pérez
– I'm Still Here
– Nickel Boys
– The Substance
– Wicked
Đạo diễn xuất sắc nhất
– Sean Baker, Anora
– Brady Corbet, The Brutalist
– James Mangold, A Complete Unknown
– Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez
– Coralie Fargeat, The Substance
Nữ diễn viên chính xuất sắc nhất
– Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
– Karla Sofia Gascón, Emilia Pérez
– Mikey Madison, Anora
– Demi Moore, The Substance
– Fernanda Torres, I'm Still Here
Nam diễn viên chính xuất sắc nhất
– Adrian Brody, The Brutalist
– Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown
– Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
– Ralph Fiennes, Conclave
– Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice
Nữ diễn viên phụ xuất sắc nhất
– Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown
– Ariana Grande, Wicked
– Felicity Jones, The Brutalist
– Isabella Rossellini, Conclave
– Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez
Nam diễn viên phụ xuất sắc nhất
– Yura Borisov, Anora
– Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain
– Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
– Guy Pearce, The Brutalist
– Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice
Kịch bản gốc xuất sắc nhất
– Anora, Sean Baker
– The Brutalist, Brady Corbet & Mona Fastvold
– A Real Pain, Jesse Eisenberg
– September 5, Tim Fehlbaum & Moritz Binder
– The Substance, Coralie Fargeat
Kịch bản chuyển thể xuất sắc nhất
– A Complete Unknown, Jay Cocks & James Mangold
– Conclave, Peter Straughan
– Emilia Pérez, Jacques Audiard, Thomas Bidegain & Nicolas Livecchi
– Nickel Boys, RaMell Ross & Joslyn Barnes
– Sing Sing, Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar, Clarence Maclin & John "Divine G" Whitfield
Phim quốc tế hay nhất
– I'm Still Here, Walter Salles (Brazil)
– The Girl with the Needle, Magnus von Horn (Đan Mạch)
– Emilia Pérez, Jacques Audiard (Pháp)
– The Seed of the Sacred Fig, Mohammad Rasoulof (Đức)
– Flow, Miguel Gomes (Latvia)
Phim tài liệu hay nhất
– Black Box Diaries, Shiori Itō
– No Other Land, Basel Adra, Hamdan Ballal, Yuval Abraham & Rachel Szor
– Porcelain War, Brendan Bellomo & Slava Leontyev
– Soundtrack for a Cout d'Etat, Johan Grimonprez
– Sugarcane, Julian Brave NoiseCat & Emily Kassie
Phim hoạt hình hay nhất
– Flow
– Inside Out 2
– Memoir of a Snail
– Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
– The Wild Robot
Quay phim xuất sắc nhất
– The Brutalist, Lol Crawley
– Dune: Part Two, Greig Fraser
– Emilia Pérez, Paul Guillaume
– Maria, Edward Lachman
– Nosferatu, Jarin Blaschke
Thiết kế trang phục xuất sắc nhất
– A Complete Unknown, Arianne Phillips
– Conclave, Lisy Christl
– Gladiator II, Janty Yates
– Nosferatu, Linda Muir
– Wicked, Paul Tazewell
Dựng phim xuất sắc nhất
– Anora, Sean Baker
– The Brutalist, Dávid Jancsó
– Conclave, Nick Emerson
– Emilia Pérez, Juliette Welfling
– Wicked, Myron Kerstein
Thiết kế sản xuất xuất sắc nhất
– The Brutalist, Judy Becker
– Conclave, Suzie Davies
– Dune: Part Two, Patrice Vermette
– Nosferatu, Craig Lathrop
– Wicked, Nathan Crowley
Nhạc phim gốc xuất sắc nhất
– The Brutalist, Daniel Blumberg
– Conclave, Volker Bertelmann
– Emilia Pérez, Clément Ducol & Camille
– Wicked, John Powell & Stephen Schwartz
– The Wild Robot, Kris Bowers
Bài hát gốc xuất sắc nhất
– Never Too Late, Elton John: Never Too Late (Elton John & Brandi Carlile)
– El Mal, Emilia Pérez (Clement Ducol, Camille & Jacques Audiard)
– Mi Camino, Emilia Pérez (Clement Ducol & Camille)
– Like a Bird, Sing Sing (Adrian Quesada & Abraham Alexander)
– The Journey, The Six Triple Eight (Diane Warren)
Âm thanh xuất sắc nhất
– A Complete Unknown
– Dune: Part Two
– Emilia Pérez
– Wicked
– The Wild Robot
Hiệu ứng hình ảnh xuất sắc nhất
– Alien: Romulus
– Better Man
– Dune: Part Two
– Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
– Wicked
Trang điểm và tạo kiểu tóc xuất sắc nhất
– A Different Man
– Emilia Pérez
– Nosferatu
– The Substance
– Wicked
Phim tài liệu ngắn hay nhất
– Death by Numbers
– I Am Ready, Warden
– Incident
– Instruments of a Beating Heart
– The Only Girl in the Orchestra
Phim hoạt hình ngắn hay nhất
– Beautiful Men
– In the Shadow of the Cypress
– Magic Candies
– Wander to Wonder
– Yuck!
Phim ngắn live-action hay nhất
– A Lien
– Anuja
– I'm Not a Robot
– The Last Ranger
– The Man Who Could Not Remain Silen
