Thảm đỏ Oscar 2025: Lisa BlackPink bị chê khi đọ sắc dàn mỹ nhân quốc tế

Danh sách hạng mục đề cử Oscar 2025

Phim hay nhất

– Anora

– The Brutalist

– A Complete Unknown

– Conclave

– Dune: Part Two

– Emilia Pérez

– I'm Still Here

– Nickel Boys

– The Substance

– Wicked

Đạo diễn xuất sắc nhất

– Sean Baker, Anora

– Brady Corbet, The Brutalist

– James Mangold, A Complete Unknown

– Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez

– Coralie Fargeat, The Substance

Nữ diễn viên chính xuất sắc nhất

– Cynthia Erivo, Wicked

– Karla Sofia Gascón, Emilia Pérez

– Mikey Madison, Anora

– Demi Moore, The Substance

– Fernanda Torres, I'm Still Here

Nam diễn viên chính xuất sắc nhất

– Adrian Brody, The Brutalist

– Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown

– Colman Domingo, Sing Sing

– Ralph Fiennes, Conclave

– Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice

Nữ diễn viên phụ xuất sắc nhất

– Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown

– Ariana Grande, Wicked

– Felicity Jones, The Brutalist

– Isabella Rossellini, Conclave

– Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez

Nam diễn viên phụ xuất sắc nhất

– Yura Borisov, Anora

– Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

– Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown

– Guy Pearce, The Brutalist

– Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice

Kịch bản gốc xuất sắc nhất

– Anora, Sean Baker

– The Brutalist, Brady Corbet & Mona Fastvold

– A Real Pain, Jesse Eisenberg

– September 5, Tim Fehlbaum & Moritz Binder

– The Substance, Coralie Fargeat

Kịch bản chuyển thể xuất sắc nhất

– A Complete Unknown, Jay Cocks & James Mangold

– Conclave, Peter Straughan

– Emilia Pérez, Jacques Audiard, Thomas Bidegain & Nicolas Livecchi

– Nickel Boys, RaMell Ross & Joslyn Barnes

– Sing Sing, Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar, Clarence Maclin & John "Divine G" Whitfield

Phim quốc tế hay nhất

– I'm Still Here, Walter Salles (Brazil)

– The Girl with the Needle, Magnus von Horn (Đan Mạch)

– Emilia Pérez, Jacques Audiard (Pháp)

– The Seed of the Sacred Fig, Mohammad Rasoulof (Đức)

– Flow, Miguel Gomes (Latvia)

Phim tài liệu hay nhất

– Black Box Diaries, Shiori Itō

– No Other Land, Basel Adra, Hamdan Ballal, Yuval Abraham & Rachel Szor

– Porcelain War, Brendan Bellomo & Slava Leontyev

– Soundtrack for a Cout d'Etat, Johan Grimonprez

– Sugarcane, Julian Brave NoiseCat & Emily Kassie

Phim hoạt hình hay nhất

– Flow

– Inside Out 2

– Memoir of a Snail

– Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

– The Wild Robot

Quay phim xuất sắc nhất

– The Brutalist, Lol Crawley

– Dune: Part Two, Greig Fraser

– Emilia Pérez, Paul Guillaume

– Maria, Edward Lachman

– Nosferatu, Jarin Blaschke

Thiết kế trang phục xuất sắc nhất

– A Complete Unknown, Arianne Phillips

– Conclave, Lisy Christl

– Gladiator II, Janty Yates

– Nosferatu, Linda Muir

– Wicked, Paul Tazewell

Dựng phim xuất sắc nhất

– Anora, Sean Baker

– The Brutalist, Dávid Jancsó

– Conclave, Nick Emerson

– Emilia Pérez, Juliette Welfling

– Wicked, Myron Kerstein

Thiết kế sản xuất xuất sắc nhất

– The Brutalist, Judy Becker

– Conclave, Suzie Davies

– Dune: Part Two, Patrice Vermette

– Nosferatu, Craig Lathrop

– Wicked, Nathan Crowley

Nhạc phim gốc xuất sắc nhất

– The Brutalist, Daniel Blumberg

– Conclave, Volker Bertelmann

– Emilia Pérez, Clément Ducol & Camille

– Wicked, John Powell & Stephen Schwartz

– The Wild Robot, Kris Bowers

Bài hát gốc xuất sắc nhất

– Never Too Late, Elton John: Never Too Late (Elton John & Brandi Carlile)

– El Mal, Emilia Pérez (Clement Ducol, Camille & Jacques Audiard)

– Mi Camino, Emilia Pérez (Clement Ducol & Camille)

– Like a Bird, Sing Sing (Adrian Quesada & Abraham Alexander)

– The Journey, The Six Triple Eight (Diane Warren)

Âm thanh xuất sắc nhất

– A Complete Unknown

– Dune: Part Two

– Emilia Pérez

– Wicked

– The Wild Robot

Hiệu ứng hình ảnh xuất sắc nhất

– Alien: Romulus

– Better Man

– Dune: Part Two

– Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

– Wicked

Trang điểm và tạo kiểu tóc xuất sắc nhất

– A Different Man

– Emilia Pérez

– Nosferatu

– The Substance

– Wicked

Phim tài liệu ngắn hay nhất

– Death by Numbers

– I Am Ready, Warden

– Incident

– Instruments of a Beating Heart

– The Only Girl in the Orchestra

Phim hoạt hình ngắn hay nhất

– Beautiful Men

– In the Shadow of the Cypress

– Magic Candies

– Wander to Wonder

– Yuck!

Phim ngắn live-action hay nhất

– A Lien

– Anuja

– I'm Not a Robot

– The Last Ranger

– The Man Who Could Not Remain Silen