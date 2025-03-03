  • Zalo

Thảm đỏ Oscar 2025: Lisa BlackPink bị chê khi đọ sắc dàn mỹ nhân quốc tế

Vẫn như hằng năm, những ngôi sao Hollywood lại có dịp khoe những bộ cánh gợi cảm trên thảm đỏ lễ trao giải Oscar 2025.

Lễ trao giải Oscar 2025 diễn ra sáng 3/3 (giờ Việt Nam) ở Nhà hát Dolby, Los Angeles (Mỹ) chứng kiến màn đổ bộ của dàn sao đình đám. Lisa (BlackPink) gây chú ý khi xuất hiện với phong cách menswear, gồm sơ mi và áo khoác tuxedo dáng dài tông đen trắng cổ điển.

Tuy nhiên, bộ cánh bị chê vì không tôn được sắc vóc của Lisa. Kiểu tóc cũng khiến nữ ca sỹ không được chỉn chu. Tại lễ trao giải, Lisa sẽ cùng Doja Cat và Raye trình diễn tiết mục đặc biệt, tôn vinh điện ảnh và cộng đồng làm phim.

Demi Moore tôn đường cong gợi cảm với đầm ôm sát. Ở tuổi ngoài 60, cô vẫn thu hút với sắc vóc nóng bỏng.

Minh tinh 63 tuổi là cái tên được dự đoán sẽ nhận tượng vàng Oscar năm nay với vai diễn ấn tượng trong "The Substance".

Ariana Grande xuất hiện trên thảm đỏ với chiếc váy có hình dạng kỳ lạ, giống như phụ kiện trang trí bánh sinh nhật. Năm nay, Ariana được đề cử "Nữ diễn viên phụ xuất sắc" nhờ vai diễn trong Wicked.

Selena Gomez tự tin diện đồ ôm sát đính pha lê sau khi giảm cân. Thiết kế với phần đuôi váy xòe nhẹ, tạo cho cô cảm giác thanh lịch.

Elle Fanning diện đầm ren trắng nhấn bằng nơ đen.

"Kim cương đen" Anok Yai chọn đầm đuôi cá của Marni phối áo choàng lông vũ.

Fernanda Torres đẹp sang trọng trong trang phục Chanel. Cô cũng cạnh tranh ở hạng mục "Nữ chính xuất sắc nhất".

Emma Stone chọn trang phục của thương hiệu Louis Vuitton. Tại Oscar, cô đã có trong tay 2 tượng vàng danh giá.

Timothée Chalamet nổi bật với bộ đồ và phụ kiện vàng. Tại hạng mục "Nam chính xuất sắc nhất", anh cũng đang là cái tên được kỳ vọng nhờ phim "A Complete Unknown".

Danh sách hạng mục đề cử Oscar 2025

Phim hay nhất

– Anora

– The Brutalist

– A Complete Unknown

– Conclave

– Dune: Part Two

– Emilia Pérez

– I'm Still Here

– Nickel Boys

– The Substance

– Wicked

Đạo diễn xuất sắc nhất

– Sean Baker, Anora

– Brady Corbet, The Brutalist

– James Mangold, A Complete Unknown

– Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez

– Coralie Fargeat, The Substance

Nữ diễn viên chính xuất sắc nhất

– Cynthia Erivo, Wicked

– Karla Sofia Gascón, Emilia Pérez

– Mikey Madison, Anora

– Demi Moore, The Substance

– Fernanda Torres, I'm Still Here

Nam diễn viên chính xuất sắc nhất

– Adrian Brody, The Brutalist

– Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown

– Colman Domingo, Sing Sing

– Ralph Fiennes, Conclave

– Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice

Nữ diễn viên phụ xuất sắc nhất

– Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown

– Ariana Grande, Wicked

– Felicity Jones, The Brutalist

– Isabella Rossellini, Conclave

– Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez

Nam diễn viên phụ xuất sắc nhất

– Yura Borisov, Anora

– Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

– Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown

– Guy Pearce, The Brutalist

– Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice

Kịch bản gốc xuất sắc nhất

– Anora, Sean Baker

– The Brutalist, Brady Corbet & Mona Fastvold

– A Real Pain, Jesse Eisenberg

– September 5, Tim Fehlbaum & Moritz Binder

– The Substance, Coralie Fargeat

Kịch bản chuyển thể xuất sắc nhất

– A Complete Unknown, Jay Cocks & James Mangold

– Conclave, Peter Straughan

– Emilia Pérez, Jacques Audiard, Thomas Bidegain & Nicolas Livecchi

– Nickel Boys, RaMell Ross & Joslyn Barnes

– Sing Sing, Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar, Clarence Maclin & John "Divine G" Whitfield

Phim quốc tế hay nhất

– I'm Still Here, Walter Salles (Brazil)

– The Girl with the Needle, Magnus von Horn (Đan Mạch)

– Emilia Pérez, Jacques Audiard (Pháp)

– The Seed of the Sacred Fig, Mohammad Rasoulof (Đức)

– Flow, Miguel Gomes (Latvia)

Phim tài liệu hay nhất

– Black Box Diaries, Shiori Itō

– No Other Land, Basel Adra, Hamdan Ballal, Yuval Abraham & Rachel Szor

– Porcelain War, Brendan Bellomo & Slava Leontyev

– Soundtrack for a Cout d'Etat, Johan Grimonprez

– Sugarcane, Julian Brave NoiseCat & Emily Kassie

Phim hoạt hình hay nhất

– Flow

– Inside Out 2

– Memoir of a Snail

– Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

– The Wild Robot

Quay phim xuất sắc nhất

– The Brutalist, Lol Crawley

– Dune: Part Two, Greig Fraser

– Emilia Pérez, Paul Guillaume

– Maria, Edward Lachman

– Nosferatu, Jarin Blaschke

Thiết kế trang phục xuất sắc nhất

– A Complete Unknown, Arianne Phillips

– Conclave, Lisy Christl

– Gladiator II, Janty Yates

– Nosferatu, Linda Muir

– Wicked, Paul Tazewell

Dựng phim xuất sắc nhất

– Anora, Sean Baker

– The Brutalist, Dávid Jancsó

– Conclave, Nick Emerson

– Emilia Pérez, Juliette Welfling

– Wicked, Myron Kerstein

Thiết kế sản xuất xuất sắc nhất

– The Brutalist, Judy Becker

– Conclave, Suzie Davies

– Dune: Part Two, Patrice Vermette

– Nosferatu, Craig Lathrop

– Wicked, Nathan Crowley

Nhạc phim gốc xuất sắc nhất

– The Brutalist, Daniel Blumberg

– Conclave, Volker Bertelmann

– Emilia Pérez, Clément Ducol & Camille

– Wicked, John Powell & Stephen Schwartz

– The Wild Robot, Kris Bowers

Bài hát gốc xuất sắc nhất

– Never Too Late, Elton John: Never Too Late (Elton John & Brandi Carlile)

– El Mal, Emilia Pérez (Clement Ducol, Camille & Jacques Audiard)

– Mi Camino, Emilia Pérez (Clement Ducol & Camille)

– Like a Bird, Sing Sing (Adrian Quesada & Abraham Alexander)

– The Journey, The Six Triple Eight (Diane Warren)

Âm thanh xuất sắc nhất

– A Complete Unknown

– Dune: Part Two

– Emilia Pérez

– Wicked

– The Wild Robot

Hiệu ứng hình ảnh xuất sắc nhất

– Alien: Romulus

– Better Man

– Dune: Part Two

– Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

– Wicked

Trang điểm và tạo kiểu tóc xuất sắc nhất

– A Different Man

– Emilia Pérez

– Nosferatu

– The Substance

– Wicked

Phim tài liệu ngắn hay nhất

– Death by Numbers

– I Am Ready, Warden

– Incident

– Instruments of a Beating Heart

– The Only Girl in the Orchestra

Phim hoạt hình ngắn hay nhất

– Beautiful Men

– In the Shadow of the Cypress

– Magic Candies

– Wander to Wonder

– Yuck!

Phim ngắn live-action hay nhất

– A Lien

– Anuja

– I'm Not a Robot

– The Last Ranger

– The Man Who Could Not Remain Silen

Ngọc Thanh
