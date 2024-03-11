Thảm đỏ Oscar 2024: Dàn mỹ nhân khoe dáng, một diễn viên vấp ngã

Liza Koshy vấp ngã trên thảm đỏ.

Các hạng mục đề cử tại Oscar 2024

- Phim điện ảnh xuất sắc nhất

American Fiction Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

- Nam diễn viên chính xuất sắc

Bradley Cooper (Maestro)

Colman Domingo (Rustin)

Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers)

Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer)

Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction)

- Nữ diễn viên chính xuất sắc

Annette Bening (Nyad)

Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon)

Sandra Huller (Anatomy of a Fall)

Carey Mulligan (Maestro)

Emma Stone (Poor Things)

- Nam diễn viên phụ xuất sắc

Sterling K. Brown (American Fiction)

Robert De Niro (Killers of the Flower Moon)

Robert Downey Jr (Oppenheimer)

Ryan Gosling (Barbie)

Mark Ruffalo (Poor Things)

- Nữ diễn viên phụ xuất sắc

Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer)

Danielle Brooks (The Color Purple)

America Ferrera (Barbie)

Jodie Foster (Nyad)

Da'Vine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers)

- Đạo diễn xuất sắc

Jonathan Glazer (The Zone of Interest)

Yorgos Lanthimos (Poor Things)

Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer)

Martin Scorsese (Killers of the Flower Moon)

Justine Triet (Anatomy of a Fall)

- Phim hoạt hình hay nhất

The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Nimona

Robot Dreams

Spider-Man: Across the Spider Verse

- Phim tài liệu hay nhất

Bobi Wine: The People's President

The Eternal Memory Four Daughters

To Kill a Tiger

20 Days in Mariupol

- Kịch bản gốc hay nhất

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Maestro

May December

Past Lives

- Ca khúc nhạc phim gốc hay nhất

What Was I Made For? - Barbie

I'm Just Ken - Barbie

The Fire Inside - Flamin' Hot

It Never Went Away - American Symphony

Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People) - Killers of the Flower Moon