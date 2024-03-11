Thảm đỏ Oscar 2024: Dàn mỹ nhân khoe dáng, một diễn viên vấp ngã

Liza Koshy vấp ngã trên thảm đỏ.
Các hạng mục đề cử tại Oscar 2024
- Phim điện ảnh xuất sắc nhất
American Fiction Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
- Nam diễn viên chính xuất sắc
Bradley Cooper (Maestro)
Colman Domingo (Rustin)
Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers)
Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer)
Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction)
- Nữ diễn viên chính xuất sắc
Annette Bening (Nyad)
Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon)
Sandra Huller (Anatomy of a Fall)
Carey Mulligan (Maestro)
Emma Stone (Poor Things)
- Nam diễn viên phụ xuất sắc
Sterling K. Brown (American Fiction)
Robert De Niro (Killers of the Flower Moon)
Robert Downey Jr (Oppenheimer)
Ryan Gosling (Barbie)
Mark Ruffalo (Poor Things)
- Nữ diễn viên phụ xuất sắc
Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer)
Danielle Brooks (The Color Purple)
America Ferrera (Barbie)
Jodie Foster (Nyad)
Da'Vine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers)
- Đạo diễn xuất sắc
Jonathan Glazer (The Zone of Interest)
Yorgos Lanthimos (Poor Things)
Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer)
Martin Scorsese (Killers of the Flower Moon)
Justine Triet (Anatomy of a Fall)
- Phim hoạt hình hay nhất
The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Nimona
Robot Dreams
Spider-Man: Across the Spider Verse
- Phim tài liệu hay nhất
Bobi Wine: The People's President
The Eternal Memory Four Daughters
To Kill a Tiger
20 Days in Mariupol
- Kịch bản gốc hay nhất
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Maestro
May December
Past Lives
- Ca khúc nhạc phim gốc hay nhất
What Was I Made For? - Barbie
I'm Just Ken - Barbie
The Fire Inside - Flamin' Hot
It Never Went Away - American Symphony
Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People) - Killers of the Flower Moon
