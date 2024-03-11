Thảm đỏ Oscar 2024: Dàn mỹ nhân khoe dáng, một diễn viên vấp ngã

Vẫn như hằng năm, những ngôi sao Hollywood lại có dịp khoe những bộ cánh gợi cảm trên thảm đỏ lễ trao giải Oscar 2024.

Xuất hiện trên thảm đỏ Oscar 2024, nữ diễn viên Anya Taylor-Joy nổi bật với váy quây xếp ly ánh kim.

Emma Stone lộng vẫy với đầm trắng tinh tế. Cô được đề cử Nữ diễn viên chính xuất sắc nhất cho vai diễn Bella Baxter trong "Poor Things" - bộ phim lãng mạn khoa học viễn tưởng do Yorgos Lanthimos đạo diễn.

Sandra Hüller kết hợp trang phục với bộ trang sức lộng lẫy, tạo nên tổng thể sang trọng và quý phái.

Margot Robbie - nữ chính phim Barbie xuất hiện gợi cảm với đầm ôm sát trên thảm đỏ Oscar 2024. Cô có tên ở hạng mục Phim hay nhất với tư cách nhà sản xuất.

Nữ diễn viên Liza Koshy chọn chiếc váy dài màu đỏ bung xoè. Tuy nhiên khi đang bước ra vị trí tạo dáng để chụp ảnh thì bất ngờ nữ diễn viên bị trượt ngã vì đôi giày "quá khổ".

Liza Koshy đã bật cười vì tình huống này. Ngay sau đó, cô tiếp tục tươi cười chụp ảnh trên thảm đỏ.

Liza Koshy vấp ngã trên thảm đỏ.

Nữ ca sĩ kiêm diễn viên Becky G diện đầm cắt xẻ, để lộ đường cong nóng bỏng hút mắt.

Eva Longoria khoe vai trần quyến rũ với đầm đuôi cá ôm sát cơ thể.

Nữ ca sĩ Ariana Grande nổi bật với bộ đầm khá cồng kềnh màu hồng.

Bên cạnh dàn mỹ nhân, nhiều sao nam cũng gây chú ý khi xuất hiện trên thảm đỏ. Tài tử Brendan Fraser diện vest lịch làm. Anh từng đoạt giải Oscar ở hạng mục Nam diễn viên chính xuất sắc nhất vào năm ngoái.

Tài tử Robert Downey Jr. nắm chặt tay bà xã trên thảm đỏ. Năm nay, anh được đề cử ở hạng mục Nam diễn viên phụ xuất sắc nhất nhờ vai diễn trong bom tấn "Oppenheimer".

"The Rock" Dwayne Johnson vẫn giữ vững phong độ sau nhiều năm.

Bradley Cooper diện suit bảnh bao. Năm nay, anh được đề cử ở hạng phục Nam chính xuất sắc với vai diễn trong phim "Maestro".

Các hạng mục đề cử tại Oscar 2024

- Phim điện ảnh xuất sắc nhất

American Fiction Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

- Nam diễn viên chính xuất sắc

Bradley Cooper (Maestro)

Colman Domingo (Rustin)

Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers)

Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer)

Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction)

- Nữ diễn viên chính xuất sắc

Annette Bening (Nyad)

Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon)

Sandra Huller (Anatomy of a Fall)

Carey Mulligan (Maestro)

Emma Stone (Poor Things)

- Nam diễn viên phụ xuất sắc

Sterling K. Brown (American Fiction)

Robert De Niro (Killers of the Flower Moon)

Robert Downey Jr (Oppenheimer)

Ryan Gosling (Barbie)

Mark Ruffalo (Poor Things)

- Nữ diễn viên phụ xuất sắc

Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer)

Danielle Brooks (The Color Purple)

America Ferrera (Barbie)

Jodie Foster (Nyad)

Da'Vine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers)

- Đạo diễn xuất sắc

Jonathan Glazer (The Zone of Interest)

Yorgos Lanthimos (Poor Things)

Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer)

Martin Scorsese (Killers of the Flower Moon)

Justine Triet (Anatomy of a Fall)

- Phim hoạt hình hay nhất

The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Nimona

Robot Dreams

Spider-Man: Across the Spider Verse

- Phim tài liệu hay nhất

Bobi Wine: The People's President

The Eternal Memory Four Daughters

To Kill a Tiger

20 Days in Mariupol

- Kịch bản gốc hay nhất

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Maestro

May December

Past Lives

- Ca khúc nhạc phim gốc hay nhất

What Was I Made For? - Barbie

I'm Just Ken - Barbie

The Fire Inside - Flamin' Hot

It Never Went Away - American Symphony

Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People) - Killers of the Flower Moon

Ngọc Thanh
