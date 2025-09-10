Câu lệnh giúp bạn nhanh chóng sửa ảnh bằng Nano Banana của Google Gemini

(VTC News) -

Google vừa trình làng Gemini 2.5 Flash Image, một mô hình AI tạo và chỉnh sửa hình ảnh đột phá, từng gây chú ý dưới tên mã "Nano Banana" trên diễn đàn LMArena. Mô hình này nhanh chóng được cộng đồng bình chọn là công cụ hàng đầu trong cả hai hạng mục tạo ảnh từ văn bản (Text-to-Image) và chỉnh sửa ảnh.

Điểm nổi bật của Gemini 2.5 Flash Image là khả năng chỉnh sửa hình ảnh trực tiếp từ câu lệnh văn bản, cho phép người dùng thay đổi chi tiết ảnh một cách trực quan mà không cần đến các phần mềm phức tạp như Photoshop. Dù là tạo tài liệu tiếp thị hay chỉnh sửa ảnh cá nhân, công cụ này đều giúp biến ý tưởng thành hiện thực một cách nhanh chóng.

Hiện tại, tính năng này đã được tích hợp trực tiếp vào ứng dụng Gemini. Người dùng có thể truy cập trên di động hoặc qua website gemini.google.com, sau đó tải ảnh lên và nhập yêu cầu chỉnh sửa bằng văn bản để trải nghiệm.

Dưới đây là một số ứng dụng với Nano Banana để bạn dùng thử:

Thay đổi phong cách ảnh có sẵn

Câu lệnh: Transform image into lineart manga/anime/ style

Ảnh gốc (trái) và ảnh chỉnh sửa (phải).

Kết hợp hai ảnh với nhau

Câu lệnh: Make Trump stand next to Elon Musk and create a picture of them together

Hai ảnh làm minh họa và ảnh chỉnh sửa.

Tạo mẫu ảnh

Câu lệnh: Create a male/female model wearing the outfits from the photo, the model is walking on the street

Mẫu thời trang do AI Gemini tạo ra.

Tạo ảnh phong cách yêu nước

Câu lệnh: Using the nano-banana model, create a realistic, promotional-style image of a 1/7 scale commercialized figure based on the character in the illustration. The scene is set during the golden hour, casting a warm, celebratory glow. The character stands in a dynamic pose on a circular, transparent acrylic base, placed on a wooden desk. Next to the figure, display a collector's edition packaging box featuring the original artwork and a clear Google Gemini logo on the front. Place some Vietnamese flags upright on the desk. The desk is positioned as if on a balcony, overlooking a city street alive with an Independence Day celebration. The background should be a slightly blurred, festive parade with Vietnamese red flags and confetti in the air. The final mood should be chic, proud, and vibrant - a contemporary tribute to national heritage, with the figure as the distinct centerpiece.

Ảnh gốc và ảnh chỉnh sửa.

Tạo mẫu ảnh thành phong cách 2D

Câu lệnh: A close-up, high-detail professional photograph of a person meticulously transformed into a realistic, lifelike porcelain doll, with delicate features, a slight sheen on the 'porcelain' skin, and hand-painted rosy cheeks. The doll is posed gracefully, sitting on a vintage velvet armchair in a minimalist, sunlit artist's studio. In the background, there is a large window with soft morning light streaming in, a half-finished canvas on an easel, and various paintbrushes and art supplies neatly arranged on a wooden table.

Ảnh gốc và ảnh chỉnh sửa.